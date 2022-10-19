Julian Edelman’s bold take on Bailey Zappe-Mac Jones QB1 battle

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman believes a quarterback battle could be on the horizon. In the absence of Mac Jones, rookie QB Bailey Zappe has stepped into the role and has played well.

Edelman is the latest analyst that believes that Zappe has a legitimate reason to be named the Patriots starting quarterback. Jones has been out since Week 4 while dealing with a high ankle sprain.

When healthy, Jones struggled to lead the Patriots offense. Through the first three games of his season, the second-year quarterback has thrown for 786 passing yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Following the loss of Jones, the Patriots turned to proven backup Brian Hoyer. But a concussion in Week 4 sent Hoyer to the injured reserve. The team then turned to Zappe.

In the small sample size that Zappe has shown, he has played well. The 2022 fourth-round pick has thrown for 596 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception over three games.

With Zappe leading the charge, the Patriots have scored a total of 91 points. In games that he has started, they are 2-0.

During an appearance on Inside the NFL, Edelman spoke about the quarterback position for the Patriots. He didn’t hold back in showing his support for Zappe, stating, “If he continues to play the way that he is playing right now, he has to be the starter.”

Julian Edelman on the Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe debate during @insidetheNFL: "If (Zappe) continues to play the way he's playing right now, he has to be the starter. Mac Jones will be coming off a high-ankle sprain. … Zappe marched Mac's best game last year on the road." pic.twitter.com/yoOfdRv0Al — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) October 19, 2022

Edelman went on to say, “Mac Jones is going to be coming off of a high ankle sprain. His strength in the pocket is his ability to move. If he can’t stick his foot in the ground, he can’t plant off his foot, there is going to be some deficiencies. And Zappe matched Mac’s best game of last year on the road, against the Cleveland Browns, getting a win.”

With each passing day, Jones is getting closer to returning to the Patriots lineup. This team won’t take the field until Monday night against the Chicago Bears. If Jones is ready to return, the Patriots coaching staff may finally have to choose between him and Zappe.