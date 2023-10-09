New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger knows he recorded a legitimate interception against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.

Dugger reposted a highlight reel of his nullified interception to his Instagram stories on Sunday, per NESN's Zack Cox. Kyle Dugger wrote the caption, “ROBBED OF A PICK SMH.”

Kyle Dugger reposted this video to his IG story. Certainly looks like a play the Patriots could/should have challenged. pic.twitter.com/8oHzfwKMZ8 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 9, 2023

The Saints had the ball on third and eight late in the third quarter. New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr overthrew a pass intended for wide receiver Michael Thomas. Kyle Dugger made a play for the ball – it appeared the ball didn't touch the turf on television replays. Dugger contorted his body to ensure it was an interception. To his dismay, the officials felt otherwise.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Even if Kyle Dugger recorded an interception, would it have mattered, anyway? The Patriots trailed the Saints 24-0 at that point. New England would go on to lose in humiliating shutout fashion, 34-0. The Patriots have mustered just three points in the past two weeks. The Dallas Cowboys and Saints outscored them, 72-3 in Weeks 4 and 5.

The Patriots' sloppy performance prompted wideout Kendrick Bourne to say they must improve their work ethic.

“I keep saying it. I feel like we have to work harder. More effort. We need more effort. And I'm not speaking of anybody. It just feels like we need to want it more. That's just the energy out there. We need more energy,” Kendrick Bourne quipped after the game.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also benched starter Mac Jones for the second consecutive week. Will Belichick go with Bailey Zappe at quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6? Perhaps a quarterback change will bode well for the struggling Patriots moving forward.