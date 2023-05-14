We all know Bill Belichick has an affinity for lacrosse and lacrosse players. He may have found his latest lacrosse player to add to the New England Patriots.

Former Virginia lacrosse player and current Premier Lacrosse League member Dox Aitken received an invitation for a tryout with the team at Patriots rookie camp, according to AtoZSports’ Doug Kyed.

Aitken, who finished his time up at Virginia in 2022, hasn’t played a full season of organized football since he began college. He briefly transferred to Villanova late in 2020 to play football. But he transferred back to Virginia to play lacrosse again there just a couple of months later.

Aitken was listed as a wide receiver during his brief stint at Villanova. He’s listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, so he certainly has good size for the position if that’s where the Patriots are working him out at.

And the replay of the Dox Aitken hit on Gibson Smith yesterday pic.twitter.com/rRUsaxJJHk — Patrick McEwen (@LaxFilmRoom) May 23, 2021

This wouldn’t be the first player with a lacrosse past to play for the Patriots. New England signed Chris Hogan in 2016 as he scored 16 touchdowns over three seasons with the Patriots, including the postseason.

But this would be even more of an extreme for Belichick. Hogan played a season of college football at Monmouth in 2010 before playing five seasons in the NFL with four different teams prior to signing with the Patriots.

Multiple members of the Patriots’ coaching staff also have a lacrosse past. Stephen Belichick, Bill’s son and linebackers coach, played lacrosse at Rutgers while cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino played lacrosse at college powerhouse Johns Hopkins.

Belichick also has a close relationship with former lacrosse star player Paul Rabil, who founded the Premier Lacrosse League that Aitken now plays in.