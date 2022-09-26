The Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for some time.

It’s believed that Mac Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain in his left ankle, which would cause him to miss time and possibly get placed on injured reserve, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported. The X-rays on the Patriots’ quarterback’s left ankle came back negative, but he’ll have an MRI on Monday, Rapoport added. Jones will undergo an MRI on Monday as the concern is he has a high-ankle sprain, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported. If Jones misses any starts, Brian Hoyer will likely start over rookie Bailey Zappe, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported.

If Jones were to be placed on injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four games. The Patriots’ next four opponents are the Packers, Lions, Browns, and Bears.

Jones wasn’t seen in the Patriots’ locker room after the game and didn’t hold his usual postgame press conference. However, Jones will speak to the media on Monday.

Jones suffered the injury on the Patriots’ final offensive play in their 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Right ater he threw a pass that ended up being intercepted by Ravens corner Marcus Peters, Jones’ left ankle was scrunched up by a hit from Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell.

Here's the Mac Jones injury… Didn't look good 😔 pic.twitter.com/pJZrF845Ax — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

Jones was in immediate pain and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he limped off the field. He was still screaming in pain as he carried down the stairs behind the Patriots’ bench and into the locker room.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick didn’t have an update available when asked about Jones’ status after the game.

“No, just got in,” Belichick said.

As for how he played, Jones had a shaky performance on Sunday. He threw for 321 yards and rushed for 31 more while scoring his first career rushing touchdown. However, he threw three interceptions as he couldn’t lift New England’s offense over the top in its comeback effort.