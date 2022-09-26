Mac Jones hit with crushing injury update after Week 3

Initial tests seem to confirm the injury Mac Jones suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The New England Patriots starting quarterback sustained a “pretty severe” high-ankle sprain to his left ankle, the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Jones is getting a second opinion and the “hope” is that he won’t have to undergo surgery, but it’s “hard to imagine” he’ll play in Sunday’s game against the Packers, Pelissero added.

While the team hopes Jones is able to avoid surgery, a team source told NFL Network’s Mike Giardi they’d be “surprised” if Mac Jones avoided surgery knowing it could speed up the healing.

That means a significant tear, which was the fear. Team source, just now, said he'd be surprised if Jones avoids surgery, esp knowing it could speed up healing. We'll see how team and player decide to play this. "Mac will do what it takes to get back, we know that" said source. https://t.co/jV5oos6FuC — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 26, 2022

A possible trip to injured reserve wasn’t ruled out news of the injury was reported Sunday by Rapoport. If Jones were to be placed on injured reserve, he’d have to miss the Patriots’ next four games, which are against Packers, Lions, Browns, and Bears.

After he didn’t speak with the media following Sunday’s loss, Jones is expected to speak later on Monday.

If Jones misses time, Brian Hoyer would likely be the starting quarterback in Jones’ place.

Mac Jones suffered the injury on the Patriots’ final offensive play in their 37-26 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Right after he threw a pass that ended up being intercepted by Ravens corner Marcus Peters, Jones’ left ankle was scrunched up by a hit from Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell.

Jones was in immediate pain and couldn’t put any weight on his left leg as he limped off the field. He was still screaming in pain as he carried down the stairs behind the Patriots’ bench and into the locker room.

Mac Jones has thrown for 786 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions and has a rushing touchdown through the first three games this season.