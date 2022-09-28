Mac Jones, Patriots in ‘disagreement’ over injury diagnosis

Quarterback Mac Jones and the New England Patriots could be at a crossroads regarding his ankle injury.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain during the Patriots Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The initial timetable set on his return by the Patriots was four weeks max. But Mac Jones seems set on getting a second opinion.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted out that Jones’ high ankle sprain is severe enough that it could have required surgery.

98.5 The Sports Hub writer James Stewart sent out a tweet regarding the current situation.

Stewart tweeted, saying, “The Patriots and Mac Jones are at a disagreement about how to move forward. Patriots want to get him back as soon as possible and he’s hesitant to their guidance and wants to proceed with caution. 2nd opinion. Pats timeline is 4 weeks max, he’s comfortable waiting 6-8 if needed.”

According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, Jones is set to meet with Dr. Martin O’Malley who has worked with several high-profile athletes.

Giardi tweeted, saying, “Per sources, Mac Jones is seeking a 2nd opinion on his high ankle sprain with Dr. Martin O’Malley of NYHSS, a foot and ankle specialist & team doctor for the Brooklyn Nets. Dr. O’Malley recently did JC Jackson’s ankle surgery. He also operated on Kevin Durant’s Achilles in 2019.”

Since the start of the season, Jones has been under far more pressure when throwing than he has in the past. This has led to an array of issues along this Patriots offense.

This problem reached a peak on Sunday when Jones was carried into the tunnel after the game.

Regardless of how they move forward with Jones’ injury, the Patriots will be without their QB1 for the foreseeable future.