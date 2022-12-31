By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The NFL has officially fined New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones for his two questionable plays in Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jones has been slapped with a $13,367 fine for hitting Bengals cornerback Eli Apple on a low block, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. He also has to pay an additional $10,609 fine for his unsportsmanlike conduct after Rhamondre Stevenson’s fumble, during which he fought for the ball in the bottom of the pile.

The two incidents prompted a quick action from the NFL, who said they were going to review the tapes for possible disciplinary action. It has been reported before that Jones would be fined, though he wouldn’t be receiving a suspension.

Mac Jones has been labeled a “dirty” player for hitting Eli Apple, with the Bengals CB himself sharing that he thought it was a dirty play. However, he was not surprised given that the Patriots QB has a history with such questionable plays.

For his part, Jones has already responded to the allegations of being a dirty player, emphasizing that he doesn’t care about what others think since his focus is on his team.

“Everybody has an opinion,” Jones said, via ClutchPoints Patriots reporter Conor Roche. “The biggest thing for me is just focusing on being the best teammate I can be and earning the respect of the people in this building and the people I care about. Obviously, I have respect for everyone around the league. It takes a lot to get to this league. I know there’s really good players out there and we’re all playing hard and trying to win. So, at the end of the day, you have to keep that in mind. It’s a game. You want to just have fun and enjoy it and compete against each other. That’s something that I’ve always done and I know my teammates appreciate that about me.”

A lot of people were previously calling for Jones to be suspended since what he did was not only dirty but unnecessary, so him just receiving a fine won’t sit well with them. As for Jones and the Patriots, what they can do is just focus on their final two games of the campaign as they try to keep their playoff hopes alive.