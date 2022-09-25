New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be without one of his top weapons for Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers isn’t expected to suit up because of a knee injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Meyers is currently listed as questionable.

NESN’s Zack Cox notes this will be Meyers’ first missed game due to an injury in his career. He has had a few healthy scratches throughout his three-plus seasons, but there has never been an injury absence until now.

This is a tough blow for Jones and the Patriots. Meyers has been very productive to start the 2022 season, including racking up nine catches for 95 yards on 13 targets in a Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With Meyers set to miss this game, Jones will need to rely more on options such as Nelson Agholor, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry, among others. Agholor is off to a solid start this season, with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown to his name.

New England is 1-1 on the season and faces a tough game Sunday against Baltimore. The Ravens have an explosive offense led by Lamar Jackson, so Jones and the Patriots will likely have to put up a good amount of points to win. Baltimore’s defense did get roasted by the Miami Dolphins in Week 2, so New England will try to do the same. The Ravens are expected to have star cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters available as they deal with injuries.