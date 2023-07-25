The last three seasons for the New England Patriots haven't been the sweetest. Their longest-tenured player admitted as much on Tuesday.

Matthew Slater said Tuesday that the team was “not pleased” with how the 2022 season went as they went 8-9 and missed the playoffs in the final game of the season. In fact, it marked the second time in three years the Patriots have finished with a losing record and missed the playoffs.

Slater is hoping the team can turn the page in 2023.

“The expectation here is for us to be winners and to be competitive every year,” Slater said. “For those of us who have been here for any number of time, we have not enjoyed these last couple of seasons. It hasn't been fun for us. Football is a lot more fun when you're winning. That's no mystery.

“I think everyone in that locker room wants to win. But we've got to be willing to do what it takes to win. … We've got to find ways to do the little things that are going to give us an opportunity to be competitive on gamedays.”

Patriots recent struggles

Of course, the Patriots' struggles over the last three years began when Tom Brady left town in 2020, opting to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rather than finishing his career out in New England.

Slater believes the time is now for the team to change the narrative that's surrounded them so far in the post-Brady era.

Matthew Slater on Mac Jones: "He's a resilient young man. Playing quarterback is one of the toughest jobs in pro sports.” pic.twitter.com/0vSBT9hXf0 — Savage (@SavageSports_) July 25, 2023

“The time for excuses is up,” Slater said. “We've had enough time for excuses the past couple seasons. It's time to put up or shut up.”

With what's happened in New England over the last few seasons, there have been some questions about the team's identity and whether the culture from their winning days has still held up. Slater thinks there's still “really good buy-in” among the group, though he obviously recognizes that things changed in 2020 when Brady left.

“I still think we're forging it a bit. Obviously, we've gone through a seismic change and that's no mystery to anyone,” Slater said. “A big part of the reason is we had continuity and stability, that changed in the last few years. So, I think we've got to reach within ourselves and find out what are the core principles that we're going to adhere to no matter who is on the team, no matter what the situation, what our record is and what the circumstances may be.

“I'd like to think that hard work, commitment, selflessness and all of those things still exist within our organization, and we're just doing it with different guys. Sometimes, that takes time.”

Slater on Belichick, Jones

Slater also didn't question the current pillars of the on-field side of things for the Patriots. He called Mac Jones a “resilient young man” as he showed some sympathy for him among critics following this past season.

In addition, Slater praised Bill Belichick, particularly the job he's done as he enters his 24th season with the Patriots.

“It's impressive, isn't it? I won't be coaching football until I'm 71, I know that,” Slater said. “I really marvel at the fact that he's able to maintain a level of competitive stamina the way that he has.”