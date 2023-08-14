The New England Patriots have agreed to sign offensive lineman Micah Vanterpool, KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson reported on Sunday. Vanterpool is the second USFL player added to the team's roster in under 12 hours; the Pats signed CJ Marable over the weekend as well.

The free agent and Hawaii native played for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL in his most recent professional stint. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound lineman has moved around quite a bit while in Hawaii, including left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard, according to Brian Hines of SB Nation.

Vanterpool was named to the All-Mountain West team in his fifth and final collegiate season last fall, after starting 13 games at right guard. He didn't allow a single sack or register a penalty throughout the year, per Hines.

“New England's need for depth along the offensive line has been apparent throughout training camp and was highlighted in Thursday night's preseason opener,” wrote Hines.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“The team worked out two offensive lineman for free agent workouts on Friday, but ultimately agreed to a deal with Vanterpool, who they hosted for a workout back on July 31.”

The move comes a day after the Patriots came to an agreement with Marable after their preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Marable has won two USFL championships with the Birmingham Stallions, and now will likely be looking to backup Rhamondre Stevenson in New England next season.

With Micah Vanterpool and CJ Marable now in the fold, the Patriots roster increases to 92 players, meaning two corresponding roster moves will need to occur to facilitate the new faces.