Patriots can breathe sigh of relief with Kendrick Bourne injury update

The New England Patriots received some initial good news on at least one key player who suffered an injury during their Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Kendrick Bourne suffered a turf toe injury early in Sunday’s game, NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry reported. The injury “doesn’t seem that serious,” the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported later on Monday.

Bourne actually made an impact in the four snaps he played on Sunday. He recorded a 17-yard reception on the Patriots’ first third-down situation of the game to pick up a first down in what ended up being 38-15 win.

After he was reportedly in the Patriots’ “doghouse” due to being late for a team meeting, Bourne saw an increase in playing time prior to the Week 6 injury. He played in 34 snaps in Week 5, good for 34 percent of the Patriots’ plays in the shutout win over the Lions, after playing just two snaps in Week 1 and 18 snaps in Week 3.

Zappe to Kendrick Bourne for 16 yards pic.twitter.com/hgZZ5e8i2O — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 2, 2022

Despite the increase in snaps though with Bailey Zappe at quarterback, Bourne only has four receptions for 41 yards over the last three games. In the three games he played with Mac Jones in a more limited role, Bourne had seven receptions for 115 yards.

Bourne had a career-high 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns in his first season with the Patriots last year.

Multiple receivers stepped up in Bourne’s absence on Sunday. Second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton had four receptions for 37 yards with a touchdown and added 16 yards plus a touchdown on the ground. Tight end Hunter Henry had his best game of the season, recording four receptions for 61 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown reception. Jonnu Smith had two receptions for 61 yards and DeVante Parker had four receptions for 64 yards.

New England was also without wide receiver Nelson Agholor due to a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5.