A Dolphins fan beat a Patriots fan to death at the Patriots-Dolphins game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The 4th quarter altercation resulted in the death of 53-year-old Dale Mooney of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The Dolphins fan punched Mooney to the ground, causing him to lose consciousness. He didn't wake up again. They performed CPR on Mooney and rushed him to the hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

Mooney was a 30-year season-ticket holder for the Patriots and regularly attended games with his wife, friends, and two sons. His wife, Lisa Mooney, has spoken since the incident saying, ““I want to know what happened. What caused this? I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That's all it's supposed to be, a fun family event,” via Shaun Ganley and John Atwater of WCVB .

Lisa also said of her husband, “My husband was the most generous caring person. Great dad. Great husband,” via ML Football.

A witness, Keith Noonan, said that many spectators pulled out their phones rather than intervening. “We looked up and we just saw a bunch of people standing around in an area in there … a lot of people that were standing around, were filming with their phones,” via Leanna Faulk of NBC 10 News.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. No one has been charged for the incident yet and the man who punched Dale Mooney has not been publicly identified.