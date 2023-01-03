By Conor Roche · 4 min read

The New England Patriots didn’t make any major moves at the trade deadline this season, but they got a late-season boost by getting one of their players back from injury.

Second-year defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been a force in his first three games back from a knee injury and was arguably the Patriots’ most dominant player in their 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. He recorded three total tackles (two solo, one assisted) but was a wrecking ball as a pass rusher, recording seven pressures with three hits, three hurries and a sack.

Barmore’s sudden impact after missing seven games with the knee injury might be a bit of a surprise. But the 2021 second-round pick said he was still finding ways to improve while he was out with the injury.

“Really man, just grinding. Just working,” Barmore said in an interview with ClutchPoints. “My guy Brian [Smith], all the weight room coaches and especially the trainers were all grinding. Just keeping my head down and working hard and were helping get back. I was fine with what they wanted me to do and the hard work paid off. I’ve got to keep going though.”

Carl Davis, Christian Barmore and Deatrich Wise get to Teddy Bridgewater for the sack! #Patriotspic.twitter.com/NNFBXeL0W1 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 1, 2023

In addition to the help he received from the Patriots’ training staff during his absence, Barmore said that a few teammates in particular helped him get through the layoff.

“I look up to all the guys,” the young defensive tackle revealed. “Especially [Matthew Judon], [Deatrich] Wise, [Josh] Uche – especially Uche. He was hurt earlier in the season and I’ve seen him working and grinding. Especially Wise, everybody. Everybody helped motivate me.”

Barmore added that it was cool to see Uche, who has 11.5 sacks since Week 8, breakout while he was out, adding “I’ve seen him do the hard work. I’ve seen him doing it, grinding hard. I’ve seen him return and playing well.”

One of the players that Christian Barmore credited for helping him while he was out has also seen the young defensive tackle’s hard work come to fruition.

“He made some great grown man plays,” Wise said of Barmore. “Throwing guys on the ground making big plays, making sacks. Even intimidating the offense by doing the Waddle [dance]. That was really good. He did a great job all day creating pressure and having big stops.”

Barmore also mentioned that he wants to be “whatever the coaches want me to be.” His head coach certainly seemed to think that he’s doing what he needs to do.

“Another good front player,” Bill Belichick said of Barmore on Monday. “I thought Christian was active and caused some problems inside. It’s good to have him as part of that really that interior defensive line rotation. We have a lot of good players in there and they’re all a little bit different.”

“I thought Christian was active,” Belichick added. “He’s got a lot of length inside there. That’s different than a couple of the other players that have other skill sets with not quite as much length.”

Barmore’s return to action couldn’t have come at a better time. New England’s struggled in recent weeks, losing four of five prior to Sunday’s win. However, the defense has still been one of the best in football for much of the season. The Patriots’ defense scored a touchdown in their fourth consecutive game on Sunday and their seventh of the season when Kyle Dugger had a pick-6 off of Teddy Brdigewater.

Barmore’s just happy he’s back on the field and getting a chance to be a contributor for a strong unit.

“I’m just glad I was a part of it,” Barmore said. “I’m glad to come back, I have [come back]. I’m hoping to be an extra boost. I want to help my guys out and do the best I can do. Especially being the best player I can be for my team, you know what I’m saying? So, just thank God for it.”

While Barmore got into the backfield plenty of times on Sunday, his biggest play came when he sacked backup Skylar Thompson in fourth quarter for a six-yard loss on a third down. Following the sack, Barmore stole Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle’s celebration, doing the Waddle dance.

Christian Barmore got the sack on 3rd down then did the Waddle celebration! LMAOO! pic.twitter.com/x4r3NKQHMF — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) January 1, 2023

Barmore said it “nothing personal” and it was all in good fun as the two were teammates at Alabama.

“That’s my guy man,” th3 23-year-old said. “Of course, on the field, we’re enemies. But off the field, that’s my guy. I told him I had to hit it one time.”

Following Sunday’s win, the Patriots moved into the final playoff spot in the AFC with an 8-8 record. They control their own playoff destiny going into the final week of the regular season, but will likely need a win against the Bills in Buffalo in order to make it.

That’s Christian Barmore’s sole goal as the regular season comes to an end.

“Really, really just getting ready for next week,” Barmore shared. “You know what I’m saying? Just grinding, get ready to look at the film, see what we can do better, practice hard, get better, and see what we can do for next week. That’s my goal.”