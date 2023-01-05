By Conor Roche · 2 min read

FOXBOROUGH – It’s all hands on deck for the New England Patriots entering the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

The Patriots received a couple of key players back from injury as they prepare to face the Bills with their playoff hopes on the line. Both cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith returned to practice Thursday after each suffered a concussion in the Patriots’ Week 16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The return of both players comes a day after wide receiver DeVante Parker returned to practice following a concussion that kept him out for three games.

#Patriots certainly seem loose in their penultimate practice of the regular season. Matthew Judon and DaMarcus Mitchell get a good dance in during stretches, could it be because Marcus Jones and Jonnu Smith returned to practice? #ForeverNEpic.twitter.com/ACEIcloS9m — Conor Roche (@ConorRoche27) January 5, 2023

Jones’ return is pretty big for New England. Against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17, the Patriots suited just four cornerbacks, with two of them being either signed (Quandre Mosely) or called up (Tae Hayes) from the practice squad due to injuries at corner. Jalen Mills, who returned to practice last Friday, has practiced this week in a limited fashion after a groin injury cost him four games, including Week 17. Rookie corner Jack Jones was placed on injured reserve last week due to a knee injury, keeping him out for at least three more games if the Patriots make the playoffs.

Marcus Jones has also emerged as an important piece for the Patriots over the last month. Two weeks after scoring a game-winning punt return touchdown against the New York Jets, Jones scored a 48-yard touchdown against the Bulls on a screen pass. Against the Bengals, Jones had a 69-yard touchdown returned off an interception, joining Deion Sanders to have a punt return, receiving, and interception returned for a touchdown for at least 40 yards each in NFL history.

In coverage, Jones has seen some greater responsibility as the season has gone on, too. He held Davante Adams to two receptions for 14 yards on three targets in the Patriots’ Week 15 matchup against the Raiders.

Smith hasn’t had as notable of a season as Jones, recording only 27 receptions for 245 yards with zero touchdowns this season. But Smith had five receptions for 45 yards in his last two games, possibly a sign that he was set to be featured more in the offense.