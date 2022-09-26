The Patriots might be without their starting quarterback for some time.

Mac Jones suffered an apparent left ankle injury in Sunday’s 37-26 loss to the Ravens. It’s unknown if Jones will miss time yet. If he does, Brian Hoyer will start over Bailey Zappe, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Sunday.

Several players on the Patriots’ offense expressed confidence in Hoyer if he has to start in upcoming games.

“Tons,” Patriots center and captain David Andrews said when asked how much confidence he has in Hoyer. “Brian’s been here a long time. I have a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day and prepares like he is going to play.” Hoyer’s spent much of his 14-year NFL career as a journeyman, playing for eight teams. He’s on his third stint with the Patriots though, with this season marking his eighth year in New England. One of the stops Hoyer was at between his first and second stops in New England was in San Francisco with the 49ers in 2017. Kendrick Bourne was also in San Francisco at the time too as he was drafted by the 49ers that year. Bourne reflected on his experience with Hoyer in San Francisco as he prepares to possibly play with him in the Week 4 matchup against the Packers. “I played with Brian my rookie year. Great leader. He taught me a lot. I think he’ll be ready,” Bourne said. “So I pray that Mac is OK, but next man up and I think Brian is a natural leader. I was a young guy and he just was motivating me a lot. Telling me I’ve got a lot of potential… he kinda saw what I couldn’t see back then. So it’s kinda cool to come full circle.” Bourne also expressed confidence in Hoyer’s ability to possibly fill in for Jones in the interim.

“Brian knows what he’s doing. He knows the offense,” Bourne said. “It’s just about us backing him up. That’s my job and the O-line’s job to support him and help him be better and step into that role.

“Me and Brian Hoyer get along really well. He’s a great vet. Taught me a lot. He’s been playing for a while. He knows exactly what he’s doing. I think he’ll be just fine.”

A pair of other Patriots offensive starters cited that amount of time Hoyer’s played in the NFL as a reason why they’ve got faith in him.

Mac Jones came off the field unable to put weight on his left leg after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/ai4K0VoBWE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022