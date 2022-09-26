“Tons,” Patriots center and captain David Andrews said when asked how much confidence he has in Hoyer. “Brian’s been here a long time. I have a lot of respect for how he comes in and works every day and prepares like he is going to play.”

Hoyer’s spent much of his 14-year NFL career as a journeyman, playing for eight teams. He’s on his third stint with the Patriots though, with this season marking his eighth year in New England.

One of the stops Hoyer was at between his first and second stops in New England was in San Francisco with the 49ers in 2017. Kendrick Bourne was also in San Francisco at the time too as he was drafted by the 49ers that year.

Bourne reflected on his experience with Hoyer in San Francisco as he prepares to possibly play with him in the Week 4 matchup against the Packers.

“I played with Brian my rookie year. Great leader. He taught me a lot. I think he’ll be ready,” Bourne said. “So I pray that Mac is OK, but next man up and I think Brian is a natural leader. I was a young guy and he just was motivating me a lot. Telling me I’ve got a lot of potential… he kinda saw what I couldn’t see back then. So it’s kinda cool to come full circle.”

Bourne also expressed confidence in Hoyer’s ability to possibly fill in for Jones in the interim.