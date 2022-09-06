Patriots load up talent on offense with intriguing addition of former first-rounder

The New England Patriots have some sneaky appeal to make a deep run in the playoffs in the coming season. Of course, it’s way too early to tell whether they could really do it, but for now, Bill Belichick and the Pats will try to make as many improvements as they can with less than a week before the arrival of the 2022 NFL regular season. That being said, one of the latest transactions the Patriots made will unlikely move the needle for them.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Patriots “are signing WR Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad.” Treadwell checks out as one of the biggest busts in recent memory in the NFL, but somehow, he continues to be around the league six years after he was taken in the first round (23rd overall) by the Minnesota Vikings.

Treadwell is a reclamation project at best for the Patriots, who are all set with a starting unit in the wide receiver position composed of DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers. They also have Nelson Agholor as part of the team’s receiving corps.

Treadwell, who turned 27 in June, has been given plenty of chances to prove his worth in the NFL, but he consistently fumbled opportunities that have come his way. Last season, he appeared in 12 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars and amassed 434 receiving yards and a touchdown on 33 receptions and 41 targets. He is a long shot to make it to the main roster of the Patriots, but he will take any opportunity he can just to be around the league.