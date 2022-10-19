Patriots lose integral special teamer to season-ending knee surgery

The England Patriots suffered a crucial injury on special teams, as Ian Rapoport reports that Cody Davis will undergo season-ending knee surgery. Davis had previously received praise from head coach Bill Belichick and his presence will be missed.

Some fans may tend to overlook the impact of a special teams player. However, teams that feature talented special teams units automatically get a leg up on opponents. Patriots’ head coach Bill Belichick commented on Cody Davis’ injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk.

“With a player like Cody, you lose that player on five different units,” Belichick said. “Each unit has its own dynamics, each unit has its own responsibility with what he does. No team has a player that can replace a player like that. So it would have to be some type of multiples. You don’t just plug in a guy and get what Cody Davis has given us.”

Belichick added that finding a way to replace his production on the Patriots’ special teams unit will be quite the challenge.

“It’s five replacements that you have to come up with, and that’s part of the challenge of special teams. Cody is a player it’s really impossible to replace one-for-one, so it’s going to have to be some maneuvering and shuffling.”

The Patriots have dealt with injury issues throughout the season. Quarterback Mac Jones’ injury timetable is still relatively unclear heading into Week 7. New England will hope for better fortune moving forward on the injury front. For now, Belichick will look for a way to replace Cody Davis.