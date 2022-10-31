Mac Jones, Patriots get good injury news on DeVante Parker

The New England Patriots got some more good news following their 22-17 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. Wide receiver DeVante Parker’s knee injury that he suffered in Sunday’s game is just a sprain, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

The injury isn’t believed to be serious. With the Patriots having their bye week in Week 10, Parker might just miss one game, Rapoport added.

Parker suffered the injury on the Patriots’ first offensive play of the game when Mac Jones threw him a pass over the middle of the field. The pass was batted away by a Jets defender and Parker fell to the ground. While Parker got up, he quickly fell back down before getting checked out on the sideline and going to the locker room for the remainder of the game.

Parker has arguably been the Patriots’ best receiver outside of Jakobi Meyers this season. He has 15 receptions for 321 yards and a touchdown through eight games. After a quiet first two weeks of the season, Parker seemed to get more involved in recent weeks. He had five receptions for 156 yards against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. He had a 25-yard touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4.

In the two games prior to Sunday, Parker had seven receptions for 132 yards.

Parker’s injury comes at an interesting time for the Patriots. With the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, it has been speculated that the Patriots could move at least one wide receiver due to the logjam they’ve got at the position. However, Nelson Agholor, who has been the receiver most talked about in trade rumors, only played 18 snaps on Sunday even after Parker got hurt on the first play of the game.

Beyond Tuesday’s deadline, the Patriots next play on Sunday when they host the Indianapolis Colts. They have their bye week the following week before playing the Jets again and have two Thursday games in a row against the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.