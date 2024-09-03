The New England Patriots are entering a new era under head coach Jerod Mayo. New England will have a first-year head coach for the first time since 2000 with Bill Belichick. The Patriots also have first-round pick Drake Maye as the new QB of the future. The Patriots recently made a classy gesture to one of its young defensive stars.

The Patriots plan to do right by their star defender Christian Barmore. New England will reportedly pay Barmore his full salary for 2024, despite the fact that he is on the NFI list, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

This is a classy move by the Patriots. Barmore was diagnosed with blood clots in late July and the Patriots have has not given a timetable for his return since. While it is unknown when he will return, Barmore was able to watch the team's joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles in person on August 13th.

The Patriots aren't just handing out chump change either. Barmore has a base salary of $1.82 million in 2024. Barmore also signed a massive four-year, $92 million extension with the Patriots back in April.

Christian Barmore had an impressive 2023 season. He logged 64 total tackles, eight and a half sacks, 13 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and one forced fumble. These are impressive figures for an interior defender.

Patriots fans are hoping that Barmore can return to the team in good health ASAP.

Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo reveals noticeable change from Belichick era

Jerod Mayo has not been shy about making tweaks to the Patriots after the end of the Belichick regime earlier this year.

Mayo already moved practice back 90 minutes during training camp, something that would have been unheard of under Belichick.

Now Mayo is making a change related to the team's captains.

“The captains for this year's team… they'll have their ‘C's,” Jerod Mayo told reporters on Monday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “I do think it's important to have the ‘C' on the jerseys. That's one difference that I think is important. … I was a captain seven out of eight years, which once again, whatever happens inside the building. that's always the most important thing. But I do think it's like a badge of honor, and I think when guys do the right thing, they should be recognized for those things. It's something as small as having the captain's patch, I think it's important for those guys.”

This move should be popular among Patriots players.

The Patriots selected David Andrews, Jacoby Brissett, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Jabrill Peppers, Joe Cardona, and Deatrich Wise Jr. as their six captains.