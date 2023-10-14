The New England Patriots have become a one-dimensional team this season, as the defense has been forced to carry the offense, and the results have been a disappointing 1-4 start. If Bill Belichick's team is going to turn things around this season, the offense must rise above its position as the 26th-ranked attack in the league.

For that to happen, quarterback Mac Jones is going to have to find a way to stretch opposing defenses from time to time. He may have a better chance Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders because wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has been activated off the Injured Reserve list. Thornton gives the Patriots a credible speed threat in the lineup.

Thornton has not been in the lineup yet this season because of a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games for the Patriots as a rookie last year, and he started 9 of those games. While he was not a dominant player and his number included 22 receptions for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns, opposing defenses will have to take note of his speed and that can only help the sluggish New England offense.

RECOMMENDED
Patriots Raiders prediction
Patriots vs. Raiders prediction, odds, pick, how to watch NFL Week 6 game

Griffin Conant ·

Bill Belichick, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jakobi Meyers, Patriots
‘Never a JuJu guy’: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s wild JuJu Smith-Schuster belief after letting Jakobi Meyers walk in free agency

Owen Crisafulli ·

James White, New England Patriots, NFL
‘Hard to watch’: James White gets real on Patriots early season struggles

Colin Gallant ·

Jones has had a difficult time stringing first downs and drives together in offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's plan of attack. Jones has completed 105 of 168 passes for 1,008 yards with 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The inability of the passing game to threaten defenses with big plays has also played a role in the running game being relatively ineffective. Rhamondre Stevenson has been held to 188 yards and a meager 2.8 yards per carry. It hasn't been any better for former Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has contributed 159 yards and a 3.8 yards per carry average.