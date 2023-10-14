The New England Patriots have become a one-dimensional team this season, as the defense has been forced to carry the offense, and the results have been a disappointing 1-4 start. If Bill Belichick's team is going to turn things around this season, the offense must rise above its position as the 26th-ranked attack in the league.

#Patriots have activated WR Tyquan Thornton off IR. Speed on the outside for a team that needs it. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 14, 2023

For that to happen, quarterback Mac Jones is going to have to find a way to stretch opposing defenses from time to time. He may have a better chance Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders because wide receiver Tyquan Thornton has been activated off the Injured Reserve list. Thornton gives the Patriots a credible speed threat in the lineup.

Thornton has not been in the lineup yet this season because of a shoulder injury. He played in 13 games for the Patriots as a rookie last year, and he started 9 of those games. While he was not a dominant player and his number included 22 receptions for 247 yards and 2 touchdowns, opposing defenses will have to take note of his speed and that can only help the sluggish New England offense.

Jones has had a difficult time stringing first downs and drives together in offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's plan of attack. Jones has completed 105 of 168 passes for 1,008 yards with 5 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

The inability of the passing game to threaten defenses with big plays has also played a role in the running game being relatively ineffective. Rhamondre Stevenson has been held to 188 yards and a meager 2.8 yards per carry. It hasn't been any better for former Cowboy running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has contributed 159 yards and a 3.8 yards per carry average.