Loss of engine power led to the plane crash that caused former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis' death. Federal investigator Todd Gunther confirmed the news on Tuesday, per The Associated Press (via ESPN).

“The engine apparently lost power. The pilot, or pilots in this case, turned back toward the runway,” Gunther said.

Russ Francis and his companion, Richard McSpadden, flew a single-engine Cessna 177 that took off from Lake Placid, NY on Sunday. The engine lost power shortly after takeoff so they tried to return to the runway. Unfortunately, the plane plowed into a berm before falling into a ravine.

Several witnesses testified Russ Francis and Richard McSpadden told the ground crew over the radio they were flying back to the airport. Francis was a licensed pilot and president of Lake Placid Airways at the time of his death. He was 70 years old. The Patriots issued a statement shortly after his death.

We are deeply saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of former New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis. Our condolences are extended to Francis’ family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sgrrPZ5Ui4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 2, 2023

Russ Francis was a tight end who spent the first six of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots. Francis earned three consecutive Pro Bowl selections with New England from 1977 to 1979.

Francis played for the San Francisco 49ers from 1982 to 1987 before finishing his NFL career with the Patriots in 1989. Russ Francis earned a Super Bowl ring with the 49ers in 1984. He finished his NFL career with 5,262 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns on 393 receptions.

Several prominent athletes died in plane crashes in the past. Former New York Yankees catcher Thurman Munson perished in a plane crash in his native Ohio in 1979. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy “Doc” Halladay died in a plane crash in Florida in 2017.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Russ Francis and his family during this difficult time.