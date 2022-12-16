By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

While the New England Patriots prepare for their Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, many fantasy football owners are getting ready for their first-round playoff matchups. Those that have New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson on their fantasy roster may have to make alternate lineup decisions.

Thursday practice report from inside Arizona Stadium: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) remains out, no full-pads work this week, and WR Kendrick Bourne (84), as always, brings a little extra juice. pic.twitter.com/SNUxGpzpqH — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2022

The Patriots, preparing n Arizona prior to their Sunday matchup with with the Raiders, did not have Stevenson participate in the Arizona Stadium practice session. He reaggravated an ankle injury in New England’s Monday night victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and it could be an indicator that he will not be in the lineup against the Raiders.

Even if Stevenson is in uniform and can play against the Raiders, it seems likely that his role will be limited in the crucial late-season game.

The Patriots will turn to Damien Harris and Kevin Harris if Stevenson is out of the lineup or limited. Rhamondre Stevenson has played in all 13 games for the Patriots, and he is the team’s leading rusher with 742 yards, a 4.5 yards per carry average and 4 touchdowns. Damien Harris is the team’s No.2 running back with 383 rushing yards, a 4.6 yards per carry mark and 3 touchdowns.

The Patriots are in a sharp battle to earn a playoff spot this season, and they are currently in the No. 7 and last postseason spot with a 7-6 record.

The Los Angeles Chargers and New York Jets are also 7-6, but the Patriots currently have the edge on those 2 rivals based on a better conference record. The Patriots are a game behind the Miami Dolphins for the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff structure.