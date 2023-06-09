Robert Kraft is certainly aware of the challenges facing the New England Patriots in the 2023 season.

Two of the New England's division rivals made the playoffs last season, with one of them being viewed as a Super Bowl contender (Buffalo Bills) and the other not showing many signs of taking a step back this season (Miami Dolphins). And the other team in the AFC East, the New York Jets, added a surefire Hall of Famer in Aaron Rodgers at quarterback to pair with some of the league's best young offensive talent and one of the league's best defenses following a 7-10 season in 2022.

Still, the Patriots owner has confidence in his team to remain competitive following an 8-9 season and believes they did enough this offseason to keep up with the rest of the division.

“I’m excited to have football back,” Kraft said at a charity event on Thursday at Gillette Stadium. “I liked our draft this year, and I hope that translates on the field. I know the guys are working very hard. I think we have the most difficult division in the NFL — the best balance of teams. All the other three teams are good, so we’ll have our challenges. But I’m really hopeful about this team.”

The Patriots certainly had an active offseason, but they didn't make as big of a splash as the Jets or Dolphins (who traded for Jalen Ramsey) nor are they coming off a 13-win season like the Bills. Arguably the biggest addition that New England made this offseason was re-hiring Bill O'Brien to be the team's offensive coordinator following a tumultuous season for the offense.

That's likely part of the reason why the Patriots have the lowest projected win total within the AFC East with many sportsbooks placing their win total at 7.5 wins.

Still, it isn't entirely unreasonable to believe the Patriots can still make the playoffs in what many view as the toughest division in football. They went 8-9 last season, finishing just one game back of the Dolphins, and went 3-3 and division play. They haven't lost to the Jets since 2015 and were a 10-win team just two seasons ago in 2021.

But one thing is clear: it won't be as easy for the Patriots to win divisional games as it was in the past.