When New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his partner Dr. Dana Blumberg invited friends, family and colleagues in New York on Friday, they said it’s a “Kickoff and a Touchdown Party.” Little did the guests know it’s for their wedding.

According to a Page Six report, the Patriots boss married his longtime partner in a star-studded affair that was attended by current and former athletes, as well as celebrities and big names in the sports world.

Of course former New England players such as Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Andre Tippett, Vince Wilfork and Richard Seymour were in attendance. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver were also seen in the event. Meanwhile, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill performed in the wedding celebration of Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg.

The new married couple threw the party in Manhattan at Hall des Lumières. Apparently there was an ongoing digital art exhibition called “Gustav Klimt: Gold In Motion” in the said hall, but they bought it out.

“They bought out the shows for five days and used it essentially as a raw space. It really was an exquisite space they transformed. People would think it was a beautiful home and a warm environment,” a source told Page Six.

The Patriots owner and his now wife got engaged early in the year, so the wedding wasn’t really that much of a surprise. However, they definitely got everyone shocked that they were doing the ceremonies Friday night.