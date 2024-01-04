New Englanders are all too familiar with the gift that confused several Patriots rookies.

The New England Patriots are getting ready to potentially play their first snow game of the season in Week 18, as forecasts called for freezing temps and a possible storm on Sunday when the team takes on the New York Jets. Ahead of the falling white stuff, Patriots rookies all got a gift in their lockers, and some who grew up in warm weather climates —like offensive lineman Atonio Mafi and wide receiver Demario “Pop” Douglas — had no idea what they were looking at when they saw their new snow brushes.

“Mafi, who grew up in San Mateo, Calif., and attended UCLA, said he never even saw snow until a few weeks ago,” Patriots beat writer Zack Cox of NESN shared on Wednesday. “The fifth-round pick also needed some lessons on how to use the brush/scraper he received. Mafi said he recently woke up to find frost on his windshield and, unsure of how to remove it, resorted to sitting in his car until it melted.”

Douglas, from Liberty University in Virginia via St. Augustine, Fla., had similar confusion over what this very familiar-to-New-Englanders piece of equipment was.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what — when this was right here, I thought they wanted us to clean up,” Douglas laughed at his locker after receiving the gift. “But somebody told us this is a snow scraper and snow brush. I’m from Florida, so I’m new to this right here, for sure.”

Video: Patriots rookie WR Pop Douglas (along with other players) was handed a snow brush … and he laughed because he didn’t know what to do with it. pic.twitter.com/du2KsP37BO — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 3, 2024

Patriots rookies Atonio Mafi and DeMario Douglas may have lucked out, as the forecast has shifted a bit. Right now, The Weather Channel is calling for 38-degree temperatures during the Patriots’ Week 18 Jets showdown, which could shift the precipitation from snow to rain. However, it still allows for the potential of one to three inches of snow.