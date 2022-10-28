The ‘numbness’ Mac Jones is dealing with that could affect him vs. Jets

Heading into Week 8, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is set to fully return as QB1. But Jones, who suffered a high ankle sprain earlier in the season may still be feeling the effects.

Jones is reportedly being impacted by the injury that occurred over a month ago.

Via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi:

“Per source, #Patriots QB Mac Jones is dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot as he continues to recover from the left ankle injury that sidelined him for 3 weeks. It didn’t impact Mac’s on-field prep for the #Jets but keep an eye on it. #Bears noticed some favoring.”

In Week 3 against the Baltimore Ravens, Jones went down with his ankle injury. He made his return in Week 7, but struggles in the first half led to him returning to the bench.

When Jones initially went down, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer stepped in as the starter. A concussion in Week 4 led to him being placed on injured reserve.

This led to Zappe stepping into the starting role.

When on the field, Zappe has shown flashes of talent. He is 2-0 when starting, and has now appeared in four games.

The Patriots offense has looked vastly different when either quarterback is playing. Play Calling has shifted significantly when Zappe is on the field, leading to the offense opening up.

Zappe has thrown for 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions this season.

Jones has had struggles moving the ball, throwing for 799 passing yards, two touchdowns, and six interceptions,

Amid his struggles, the Patriots seemed prepared to give Jones another opportunity to earn back the QB1 job, even after pulling him after just one-quarter last week. But if his ankle continues to impact him, Zappe could potentially earn a starting nod, even with Jones healthy. It will be something worth keeping an eye on in Week 8.