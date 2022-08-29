Tom Brady Super Bowl ring scandal perpetrator sentenced to 3 years in prison

In the mood for a bonkers story? Here’s one. A man who pretended to be an unnamed New England Patriots player from the 2017 Super Bowl squad has been sentenced to three years in prison after trying to obtain a Tom Brady ring.

Per TMZ Sports, 25-year-old Scott Spina was sentenced on Monday just months after pleading guilty to five charges. He allegedly sold the ring for over $60,000 to a broker once he got it and then tried to rake in even more money.

Here is more info on the situation, via TMZ:

“Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name ‘Brady’ engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady,” officials said in court documents. “The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit.”

Worst part? Spina ended up selling all the rings and made a total of $337,000. I suppose Spina felt so guilty he had to confess.

Super Bowl LI is of course one of the most legendary ever when Tom Brady led the Patriots to an insane second-half comeback after being down 28-3 to the Atlanta Falcons. Insane.

To make matters worse for Spina, he actually has to pay the former Pats player that $63,000 back. But, to be frank, he got what he deserved.