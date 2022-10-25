Twitter goes nuts as Patriots’ Mac Jones spikes Bears defender in the jewels on Monday Night Football

In the second quarter of the Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the Chicago Bears, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones scrambled out of the pocket, picking up eight yards on the play to move deeper into Bears’ territory. It seemed like a normal play until the cameras zoomed in closer. Did he just do what everyone thought he did?

That’s right, Jones slid forward, and his cleat met Bears defender Jaquan Brisker in a place where no man wants to get hit: right in the jewels. Twitter was quick to react to the play and people went, er, nuts.

Back after catching his breath for a minute. So … confirmed. https://t.co/MLVwcc1C3p — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 25, 2022

This Twitter user was everyone, wondering if they had just seen what they thought they had just seen. That is indeed exactly what happened.

Mac Jones out here kicking dudes in the nuts.. arrest this man pic.twitter.com/ZBIlhRN7Aa — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 25, 2022

This Twitter user hilariously suggested for those available to take legal action against the Patriots’ Mac Jones for this unfortunate play committed on the Bears’ Jaquan Brisker. Then, another Twitter user thought to recreate the play as best they could via a GIF. See for yourself.

Pretty much! Then the hilarious ball puns began.

Balls don't lie — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) October 25, 2022

But in this case, the balls really didn’t lie, because shortly after the play, Jones was intercepted by, guess who, Jaquan Brisker! You really can’t make this up.

PAYBACK: Jaquan Brisker just picked off Mac Jones. 🤣 https://t.co/78LDw48WTg — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 25, 2022

That really is the ultimate form of payback against the Patriots signal-caller. Kick me in the you-know-wheres and I’ll intercept the next pass you attempt. This Twitter user summed it up pretty well.

Brisker said "sure, kick me in the junk and see what happens" — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) October 25, 2022

It was certainly a play to remember. But it’s not the most memorable thing Patriots fans will remember about Mac Jones from this Monday Night Football game, as the second-year pro was benched for Bailey Zappe in the first half.