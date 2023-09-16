The New England Patriots are gearing up to stop Tyreek Hill after his massive 212 yard, two touchdown game. Hill completely took over the Chargers secondary, helping the Miami Dolphins to a 36-34 win.

The Patriots know they can't let Hill do the same to them, but they unfortunately might be without one of their key cornerbacks in Jonathan Jones this week. Jones, who didn't hit the injury report until Thursday, is in jeopardy of not playing as he is currently listed as questionable with an ankle injury. He did not practice Friday and was a limited participant in practice Thursday, per the Patriots website.

Jones is usually responsible for covering Hill for the Patriots since he's one of the speediest players on the Patriots defense. When the former Auburn cornerback was coming out of college back in 2016, he put up a 4.33 40-yard dash time. Even with his speed he went undrafted, but the Patriots ultimately picked him up. He has been an ace for the Patriots when it comes to covering Tyreek Hill and also had his best season in 2022 when he had 11 pass break ups and four interceptions.

Whether or not Jonathan Jones plays, Tyreek Hill still plans to dominate. “I’m still going to dominate that, no matter what,” he said. “I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my route. Put two guys on me, one guy on me, three guys on me, I’m still going to run my route to get open,” via Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit.