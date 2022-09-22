Vince Wilfork has message to deliver to Patriots players ahead of rivalry game vs. Ravens

For many players on the New England Patriots roster, the team’s upcoming Week 3 home matchup against the Baltimore Ravens will be just another game for them. But for a multitude of former players who featured for the Patriots during the franchise’s dynasty run in the 2010s, this game will always mean a bit more to them.

Among them, Vince Wilfork had a multitude of battles against the Ravens during his 11-season run in New England. He was a standout performer in numerous such encounters, including his six tackles and one sack performance in the 2012 AFC Championship Game.

Wilfork is set to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame this Sunday, and on Thursday, he received his Hall of Fame jacket from the team.

Wilfork also took some time on the day to reflect on his duels with the Ravens from the last decade, and before the Patriots add another installment to the rivalry, he wants to share a message to the players that could give them a motivational boost for the showdown.

“Hopefully (Friday) I can have some time where I can go, because I would love to see the team,” Wilfork said. “I would love to go see Bill (Belichick) and the staff and everybody. Every time I’m in town, I want to. That’s what I want to do because I think it’s important not only for me, but for the players to understand. Even though I’ve been gone from the game for a while, sometimes it’s good to hear somebody else say something other than a coach always saying it. Anytime Bill can have somebody who played under him come back and kind of give some knowledge and speak some wisdom, I think players take it differently.

“So it might click on them like, ‘Dang, Bill just told me that last week, and here’s Vince telling me the same thing.’ It kind of puts you in a different mindset. So I’m hoping I can get over there (Friday). … It would make me happy, especially going against a team in the Ravens where we have a little rivalry there. I have a few things I would love to tell the team to get them ready for Sunday. So we’re going to see if we can make that happen.”

The Patriots have had the last laugh over the Ravens as of late, winning four of their previous five such meetings. A victory over Baltimore in Week 3 could be just what is needed for New England to jumpstart a lengthy winning streak at this early stage in the season.