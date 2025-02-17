The legend of Bill Belichick grows with former Patriots nose tackle Vince Wilfork. After Belichick and the Patriots parted ways, it didn't limit his legendary status from growing. On the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, the former New England defensive player explained his head coach's acumen throughout the game.

“Me and Bill done drew up plays, I can't tell you how many times on the sideline,” Wilfork said. “I just can’t tell you, it’s like Vince what do you get and I would come to the sideline and tell him okay it’s either holding them or it’s not Bill or they're doing this.

“Bill was like okay well this is how we’re going to do it, you just tell such and such on this play we’re going to do this and I’d say okay no problem. Once he sees he can trust you and you understand the game, he’ll give you that luxury. I think Bill, once he saw and learned that I was a student of the game as well, there was more he could do with me.

Wilfork says how Belichick would call him over during games, and create new plays based on what he was seeing. Then, he would then go bring to the defense in-game. That IQ was seen by Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo, who complimented Wilfork on being a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vince Wilfork and Bill Belichick helped the Patriots defense

The duo had such a brilliant intelligence for the defensive side. Belichick saw the defense from an outsiders perspective, and Wilfork saw the adjustments. He said his rookie year, Belichick and defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel told the team they were going to run 6 different defenses. This was during the first 6 weeks of the season to throw teams off.

“One of my biggest shockers as a rookie, the first game of the season we played Indy,” Wilfork said. “I remember going into Indy, our Defensive Coordinator, Romeo Crennel, said the next 6 weeks we would have different defenses.

“We’re going to throw this out and we’re going to bring in something new for the next 6 weeks. I’m like damn, that’s pretty gangster. So every week it was just a different defense.”

This shows the constant communication between the New England Hall of Famer and the head coach. Either way, the relationship between the two led to two Super Bowl wins. As long as both men are alive, their connection to the Patriots dynasty will