Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was interviewed on WEEI's afternoon drive radio show “Jones & Mego with Arcand” and spoke about Patriots defensive back Isaiah Bolden. Jones says he's doing better and that the Patriots made the right move with the actions around the injury.”

“Definitely a scary situation. He's doing better… he did give me a smile so that was really good… felt like we made the right move and I’m just trying to pray for him and I’m just glad that he’s doing better.”

Isaiah Bolden, a Jackson State alumnus, suffered a head injury Saturday night that required him to be carted off the field. The injury occurred with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter. Bolden collided with teammate Calvin Munson as he attempted to defend a pass intended for Green Bay receiver Malik Heath.  Play stopped after Bolden’s injury and both teams took the field in support of him. The Packers & Patriots members came together and decided to suspend the rest of the game.

Bolden woke up on Sunday morning with a headache and checked out of the hospital shortly after. He also tweeted, “Appreciate the prayers more excited to be back with the guys.”

“We had a little bit of time there in the locker room, just to kind of look at the situation and made the decision that the best thing for the team would be to come back here and not go to Tennessee,” Belichick said on Monday as he addressed the media. “It’s a hard decision. As much as we’d like to work against them, just try to balance the situation. There’s a number of things involved.”