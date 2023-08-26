It's not often a player gets praise from New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, but wide receiver Kayshon Boutte became one of the few exceptions. The rookie sixth-round pick out of LSU is hoping to secure a roster spot on the official 53-man roster which will get released Tuesday.

The odds for Boutte to land a spot certainly increased after Belichick had positive things to say about the young receiver. “As camp went on, seemed to get stronger and more productive both in practice and games,” Bill Belichick said. “Really in all the areas that he worked into, so that was very encouraging. He showed an explosive ability on the field when he played. So he’s had a good camp,” via Dakota Randall of NESN.

Though Belichick wouldn't guarantee that Boutte will have one of those spots, he acknowledged that the rookie has done well so far. “We’ll take a look at everything here as we put things together here over the weekend and heading into the regular season. But yeah, Kayshon has had a strong camp.”

Kayshon Boutte played three seasons at LSU, where he put up 131 receptions for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns. Though he was listed as a third-string receiver behind DeVante Parker and Kendrick Bourne on the first unofficial depth chart, Boutte's strong camp and preseason will hopefully help him make the final roster. Boutte's best performance came in the Patriots second preseason game when he led the team in receiving with two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown.