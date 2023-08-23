The New England Patriots will meet the Tennessee Titans in their final NFL preseason game of the 2023 season. We are here to show our NFL odds series and make a Patriots-Titans prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Patriots defeated the Green Bay Packers 21-17 in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Sadly, the teams had to cancel the game after a serious injury. Cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a devastating injury and had to go to the hospital after taking a vicious hit. Ultimately, Bolden suffered the injury while attempting to tackle wide receiver Malik Heath. Both teams called the game after coach Bill Belichick decided it was the best course of action. Later, Bolden tweeted his appreciation for the well wishes, indicating he will be okay.

The Titans defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-16 in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. Malik Willis completed 10 of 17 for 85 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Additionally, he rushed 11 times for 91 yards with a fumble. Julius Chestnut rushed 13 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. Significantly, he is making a case for himself to escape the practice squad and make the team. Tyjae Spears rushed seven times for 57 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Mason Kinsey caught four passes for 37 yards. The defensive side of the ball saw success from Tyreque Jones, who completed five solo tackles.

Here are the Patriots-Titans Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots-Titans Odds

New England Patriots: -2.5 (-110)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Patriots vs. Titans

TV: NFL Network

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: ET/PT

Why The Patriots Could Cover The Spread

Belichick has always played vanilla in the preseason. Yes, even when Tom Brady was around, the Patriots barely showed their cards in the preseason. It was always a time to evaluate the backups and see how they do. Thus, expect Belichick to continue that strategy.

Mac Jones did not play in last week's preseason showdown. Ultimately, he completed 6 of 9 passes for 52 yards but also took two sacks. The Patriots might not play him in this game as they get him ready for the regular season. Meanwhile, the Patriots will definitely play Bailey Zappe in this preseason game. Zappe completed 10 of 22 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in last week's game. Thus, he will look to get more reps in this final tune-up before the regular season.

The Patriots already have an established running game. However, they will look to see who wins the backup running back spots. Kevin Harris will look to make a case for himself. Significantly, he rushed 10 times for 31 yards last week. Harris will attempt to do better as he attempts to make the team.

The wide receivers will also do battle. Moreover, we will see what Kayshon Battle can do. Battle had two catches for 49 yards for a touchdown in last week's game. Therefore, there will be more chances for him to make an impact.

The Patriots will cover the spread if they can establish the ground game. Then, they must control the clock.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

The Titans will not play Ryan Tannehill. Likewise, Derrick Henry will sit out. The backups will be out there attempting to make the team. Thus, there will be a fight to see who backs up the stars. But Will Levis may play. Unfortunately, the second-round pick missed the last game due to a lower-body injury. The Titans would like to see what they have in him as they used a second-round pick on him, and it will come into play later. However, Willis will likely see more snaps in this one.

It will also be an interesting battle to see how the backups on defense do. Amazingly, the Titans suffered numerous injuries last season that derailed their chances. It also exposed many issues. Thus, they need to see what backups they have and prepare them for the regular season. It will help them prepare in the event of injuries later down the line.

The Titans will cover the spread if they can run the ball and establish the ground game. Therefore, look for Chestnut and Spears to continue to pound the rock.

Final Patriots-Titans Prediction & Pick

Chestnut is second in the NFL in rushing yards in the preseason. Thus, look for the Titans to continue to use him. Chestnut wants to make the team and is making a case for being an additional weapon the Titans can use in the regular season when they need to rest Henry. Consequently, he will cement his name here.

Final Patriots-Titans Prediction & Pick: