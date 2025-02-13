Following his sold-out show in New York City, Paul McCartney announced a second Bowery Ballroom show at the venue, which also sold out and broke out surprises in the setlist.

The first surprise was “Flaming Pie,” the title track from his 1997 album. The song had not been played during a real concert since December 22, 2009

However, McCartney has occasionally played it during his VIP pre-show soundchecks. “Flaming Pie” was co-produced by McCartney and Electronic Light Orchestra's (ELO) Jeff Lynne.

Additionally, he played “Every Night” for the first time since February 14, 2015. Similarly, McCartney played it during a surprise show in New York City at Irving Plaza.

McCartney also swapped some songs from the first show. Instead of playing “From Me to You,” he played “Love Me Do.” This was a swap he also does during his tours. He also opened with “Can't Buy Me Love” instead of “A Hard Day's Night.”

The surprise shows

On February 11, 2025, McCartney announced a show at the Bowery Ballroom. The announcement came just hours before showtime, and fans had to rush to the box office to get tickets.

It sold out almost instantly. Only a few hundred fans were able to secure tickets. The demand was so high that a second show was announced the following day, February 12. It is unknown if he will announce a third show at the Bowery Ballroom.

These are the first shows played by McCartney since December 19, 2024. He previously closed out the Got Back Tour with two shows at the O2 Arena in London, England.

This closed out three years of shows. McCartney started the Got Back Tour in April 2022 in Spokane, Washington. He continued to perform throughout North America through June. The first year of shows culminated in a headlining set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

The following year, he once again hit the road. McCartney performed in Australia, Mexico, and Brazil. He once again took the tour around the world in 2024, culminating in a European leg.

He had not performed in Europe since 2018's Freshen Up Tour. McCartney performed eight shows across France, Spain, and England to close out the tour.

Paul McCartney's second Bowery Ballroom show setlist

Below is the full setlist for Paul McCartney's second Bowery Ballroom show in New York City from February 12, 2025. While it was largely the same as the first show, there were a few changes.

Some of the changes include “Can't Buy Me Love” replacing “A Hard Day's Night” and “Love Me Do” replacing “From Me to You.” “My Valentine,” “Maybe I'm Amazed,” “Mrs. Vanderbilt,” and “Jet” were not played during the second show.

“Can't Buy Me Love”

“Flaming Pie”

“Got to Get You Into My Life”

“Let Me Roll It”

“Getting Better”

“Let ‘Em In”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five”

“Every Night”

“I've Just Seen a Face”

“Love Me Do”

“Blackbird”

“Come On to Me”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“Drive My Car”

“Get Back”

“Now and Then”

“Lady Madonna”

“Let It Be”

“Hey Jude”

Encore