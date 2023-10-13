Ahead of his latest leg of the “Got Back” tour, Paul McCartney spilled on his true feelings after seeing old pictures of The Beatles.

Speaking to The Herald Sun (via Daily Mail), McCartney revealed that “there's a lot of emotions” seeing old photos of him.

“When you look at pictures of yourself quite a bit younger, there's a lot of emotions,” McCartney revealed. “I think one is, ‘Boy, didn't I look good?'”

He continued, “Well, we [The Beatles] all looked young and beautiful. I think everyone experiences that. You look at pictures of yourself in college and you think, ‘God, I didn't even think I looked good, but I was wrong; I do look good.'”

“I'm very proud to have been through that period and to be able to have had the luxury of capturing that period. How great does John [Lennon] look?” McCartney added. “‘How handsome is George [Harrison], and how funny is Ringo [Starr]? I just like the positive aspects of these things. A joy of the past.'”

The “Got Back” tour kicked off last April and visited 13 stadiums across the United States. A headlining performance at the Glastonbury festival seemingly concluded the tour. However, in 2023, McCartney announced a new leg that will visit Mexico and Brazil.

Even if he's synonymous with The Beatles, Paul McCartney has created a legend of his own. He created the band Wings, which created hits such as “Band on the Run,” “Silly Love Songs,” and “Jet.” As a solo artist, McCartney's made classics such as “Maybe I'm Amazed,” “Tug of War,” and “Coming Up.”