Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in a movie directed by Chlóe Zhao, titled "Hammet," which the actor promises to be "different."

What's more poetic than to have Paul Mescal play William Shakespeare in his acting peak, right? Earlier this week, it was announced that Paul Mescal has been tapped to portray a youthful William Shakespeare in Chlóe Zhao's upcoming film, “Hamnet.” Departing from the iconic “Hamlet,” the movie draws inspiration from Maggie O'Farrell's novel of the same name. This time, unfolding a poignant narrative set in 1596 Stratford-upon-Avon.

In Hamnet, Paul Mescal will not just play Shakespeare. He will also share the screen with Jessie Buckley, portraying the renowned playwright's wife, Agnes. Reflecting on the project, Mescal expressed excitement at the opportunity to delve into Shakespeare's persona from a fresh perspective. But still, captivated by the novel's emotional depth.

“That book – it’s just devastating. I can’t wait. If I told a younger version of myself that this would be [shooting] this year, I wouldn’t believe it,” the Irish actor told British Vogue.

Speaking with British Vogue, Mescal conveyed his admiration for Buckley's talent and welcomed the chance to collaborate closely with her. Additionally, he eagerly anticipated working alongside Chlóe Zhao Renowned for her acclaimed debut feature, “Nomadland.”

Despite production for Hamnet yet to commence, Paul Mescal finds himself busy like Shakespeare. Currently, the actor is in a midst a bustling schedule, promoting the Oscar-nominated “All of Us Strangers” and gearing up for the highly anticipated “Gladiator 2.” Alongside other compelling projects.

As anticipation mounts for “Hamnet,” Mescal's involvement promises to infuse Shakespeare's timeless tale with renewed vigor, inviting audiences to experience the Bard's world through a fresh lens.