Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce isn't sure that the Los Angeles Clippers will be able to stay healthy long enough to win a championship.

After getting off to a rough start to the James Harden era following the star's blockbuster trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, the Los Angeles Clippers have been the best team in basketball since mid-November, vaulting up the Western Conference standings in the process. Harden appears to have found a groove with costars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers have now won an astounding 21 out of their past 27 games.

Despite all of the success, there are still some high-profile doubters of the Clippers' ability to win when it really counts. One of those doubters is none other than former Clipper Paul Pierce, who recently took to the KG Certified podcast with former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett (via All the Smoke Productions) to cast doubt over Los Angeles' health concerns.

“The only question is can the Clippers… Can they stay healthy in the big moments, in the playoffs, where it really matters?” wondered Pierce.

Injuries have indeed spelled the downfall for many a Clippers playoff run since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joined forces in the City of Angels back in 2019. In fact, in the years since, the star duo have made it through just one playoff run both healthy together, which was the disastrous 3-1 blown lead to the Denver Nuggets back in 2020.

Of course, Harden's arrival was in many ways viewed as an insurance policy should one of the two stars get hurt this spring, but Clippers fans are surely hoping to see all three out there and healthy when the playoffs roll around.