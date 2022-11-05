Paul Pierce drops harsh Anthony Davis reality on Kawhi Leonard amid LeBron James comparisons

Paul Pierce has established a reputation for speaking his mind and not holding back in his post-playing career. And Pierce was back at it in a recent appearance on Kevin Garnett’s KG Certified. He shared his brutally honest take on Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis with Garnett.

“We don’t hold Kawhi accountable enough because him being at the status that he is, we mention him in the same breath of LeBron (James), KD (Kevin Durant) when he’s at his best,” Pierce said. “But then how we talk about Anthony Davis not being available, we don’t put Kawhi in that group because think about his last four, five years. He’s missed about two seasons, always out, ain’t really put a lot of games together, but we never talk about that.”

Neither player deserves to receive criticism for injuries. But the fact of the matter is that Anthony Davis has received backlash for not being able to stay on the court. Perhaps its a product of the Los Angeles Lakers’ expectations, but it isn’t as if AD is trying to get injured.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard’s injuries do not tend to receive as much criticism. Piece is saying that Leonard and Davis are in a similar boat in terms of missing games.

Both Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis are exceptional players with MVP caliber talent. Injuries have unfortunately held them out of games over the past couple of years, but the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are hoping for healthy seasons from both stars during the 2022-2023 campaign.