Several of your favorite Licorice Pizza alum will be in this new movie.

A familiar new cast of characters is in Paul Thomas Anderson's latest project. This includes Licorice Pizza alum, Alana Haim.

Also, Adam Somner and Sara Murphy will be a part of the unnamed project as producers. Both worked with Anderson on Licorice Pizza as well.

THR reports that Anderson wrote the script with the alums of the famous movie. Additionally, it will star Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and another LP cast member, Sean Penn.

As for the plot of this new film, it's all tight-lipped for now.

About Licorice Pizza

You have probably heard about Licorice Pizza.

It was a 2021 award-nominated comedy. According to Rotten Tomatoes, it's “the story of Alana Kane and Gary Valentine growing up, running around and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973. Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.”

It bombed at the box office but was a hit with critics. The film received three nominations at the 94th Academy Awards for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Alana Haim played Alana Kane, Sean Penn starred as Jack Holden, and Bradley Cooper was Jon Peters. Haim's role in the film was her debut in acting.

This new project is at Warner Bros. and is headed by Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, who also worked with Anderson on LP.

So, if you were a fan of Licorice Pizza, this new unnamed project sounds like a great reunion of the cast, crew, and producers. We'll see if it's as award-nominated as the 2021 classic.