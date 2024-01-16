The late actor didn't feel like it was a good role despite a multi-million dollar offer.

The late Paul Walker had a chance to be Superman. A documentary about the actor reveals why he decided to pass on the iconic part.

I Am Paul Walker, a 2018 film about the actor's life, told how and why he walked away on a multi-million dollar deal, Deadline reports.

Paul Walker passed on playing Superman

Though it's not a new documentary, it aired recently on The CW, which gave a reminder of this revealing moment.

Walker's stunt double, Oakley Lehman, mentioned that he “was up for it” and “knew he was thinking about doing it” regarding playing The Man of Steel.

He continued, “I knew he did not want to do three or four Superman [films] and be Superman for the rest of his life.

His manager, Matt Luber, had more to include in the story.

When Walker put on the cape, it didn't feel like a good role for him.

“‘I've got an ‘S' on, I got a cape, boots, tights…this is not me. I'm getting the fuck out of here. Gotta go. Fuck you.' And he was gone,” Luber told him at the time.

The actor talked to the Chicago Sun-Times back in 2003, “Yes, I could have made a gazillion dollars on that franchise. I could probably have bought my own fleet of jets or my own island. You know what? I don't need it. My favorite brand of running shoes costs $23. I rarely pay more than $40 for my jeans. Throw in a T-shirt and that costs me $20 or $10 if I buy it on the beach. I don't need a gazillion dollars to manage that kind of lifestyle.”

Paul Walker never played Superman. He died on November 30, 2013, in an auto accident that occurred in Valencia, Santa Clarita, California, at the age of 40.