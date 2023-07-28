Payday 3 recently announced its upcoming closed beta dates, with registrations now open. This will let players test the game ahead of its release date.

Heisters! We are thrilled to announce that PAYDAY 3 is hosting a technical Closed Beta from August 2nd to August 7th. Players can sign-up for a chance to play the game on Steam and Xbox Series S|X. Go to https://t.co/SUXnmlMZpL for more information 👊😎 pic.twitter.com/45wnExDz3n — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) July 27, 2023

First, let's go over when the closed beta is. The Payday 3 closed beta dates are from August 2-7, 2023. Players have now until then to sign up for the closed beta. There are different registration methods based on where players plan to play Payday 3:

PC players: Those who plan to play on PC should first head to the game's Steam store page. There, they can press the Request Access button located below the Pre-purchase buttons.

Xbox players: Those who plan to play on Xbox must first access the Xbox Insider Hub. There, they must then navigate to previews. Finally, they must select Payday 3.

Once the player has registered, they must then wait to receive a confirmation email that they were selected to join the closed beta. They can then download the game and start playing once the closed beta starts.

Other than the announcement, the game's official website also included an FAQ page for any questions interested players may have. For example, the FAQ states that there is no way for players to increase their chances of getting into the beta. Even if the player bought the Silver, Gold, or Collector's Edition of the game, they are still subject to RNG for the Closed Beta.

Additionally, it's important to note that this is primarily a closed technical beta, designed to “test… servers and the stability of the game experience.” As such, players should expect bugs, glitches, and the like when playing in the closed beta. This, however, gives hope that there will be another beta in the future where more people can participate and enjoy the game before release.

The FAQ noted that players who get into the closed beta are free to create content about their experience with the game.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming Payday 3 closed beta, including its dates and methods of registration. Again, the closed beta is on August 2-7, 2023, ahead of the game's September 21, 2023 release date.

