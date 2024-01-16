The Pedro Pascal, Kieran Culkin rivalry boiled over at the Emmy Awards with a bleeped out speech.

One of the big Emmy moments people are talking about from Monday night's telecast is the bleeped out comment made by Pedro Pascal addressed at Kieran Culkin, while Pascal was presenting the award for Best Supporting Actor in A Drama Series.

Clearly meant all in good fun, Pascal took to the stage with his right arm in a sling and joked, “Before we get into the nominees for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, I'd like to take just a second and make this about me.”

Pascal's deadpan faux-sincere bit continued, “A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It's actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Cul–” before a big muted bleep out occurred and the camera cut to Culkin's equally deadpan death stare in Pascal's direction.

It doesn't take a great lip reader to determine what was said. The rest of Pascal's infamous statement in question seems to be that “Kieran Culkin beat the s–t out of me.”

Pascal, one of the stars of HBO's The Last of Us, appears to have a faux-rivalry with his HBO drama peer. Pascal plays Joel Miller on the dystopian post-apocalypse zombie drama, while Culkin starred as Roman Roy on Succession.

Last week at the Golden Globe Awards, Culkin jokingly told Pascal to “suck it” while accepting the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series (it was his first globe win, and Pascal had been nominated in the same category).

It seemed for a bit that Pedro Pascal would have the last laugh after getting in the explicit dig at Kieran Culkin‘s expense. But then, later in the evening, when both actors faced off in the Best Actor in a Drama series category, Culkin again claimed victory over his peer — winning his first Emmy Award to go along with that Golden Globe. At least it's all in good fun, and there's no shortage of fans or admirers for either beloved actor.