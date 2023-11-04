Brazilian sports icon Pele's birth certificate has been auctioned off at Goldin and fetched a surprising $7,000 price.

Collecting sports memorabilia has seen a tremendous growth over the years. Items related to sports legends like Diego Maradona, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and many more fetch high prices not only in auctions, but also in private sales. That trend was evident once again after the birth certificate of Brazilian legend Pele was sold for a staggering price.

Pele's birth certificate, which is an original replacement copy that was owned by his family, was issued in 2000. It was auctioned off at Goldin, with the final selling price ending at $7,320.

According to the auction listing at Goldin, “the birth certificate is notarized, signed, and dated Oct. 30, 2000, exactly one week after Pelé's 60th birthday.” It was also signed on the back by Pele's mother, Dona Celeste, along with an inscription that says “Un abraço de Celeste. The date “08/01/2001” is written below it. There is also a Letter of Provenance from Haroldo Birsztein included with the item.

“Soccer has always been a big draw for international bidders, but has really taken off in the US in recent years as well, especially with Messi’s recent move to Inter Miami. We’re thrilled to be able to offer a piece of Soccer history with pieces from legends such as Pelé, Mbappé, and others,” Dave Amerman, Head of Revenue at Goldin, said of the item.

While it's not the original true copy of Pele's birth certificate, the fact that it's a replacement copy issued to his family still makes it a one-of-a-kind piece.

The Brazilian icon passed away in 2022 at the age of 82. He had a lengthy battle with colon cancer and experienced several other ailments throughout his fight with the illness.