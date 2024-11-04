The 2024 United States of America Presidential Election cycle is winding down but that just means more people are speaking up. National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) President and New Orleans Pelicans combo-guard CJ McCollum knows the power of the NBA platform on offer. The respected Pelicans veteran used that platform to send a non-partisan, civic-minded message before the voting process is completed.

While Willie Green is preaching positivity to the Pelicans amid a slew of struggles, McCollum is stressing a sense of social urgency.

“Voting rights haven’t always been a privilege in this country,” noted McCollum. “It is critical that we never forget that and use the power of our collective platforms to influence the change we hope to see in our country. Regardless of political affiliation or stance on key issues, it’s our goal to encourage not only NBA players, but all eligible voters to turn out to the polls this November and make their voices heard.”

Unfortunately, McCollum will not be seen in Pelicans rotations until after the election is over. McCollum will look good on Election Day though, thanks to a collaboration with the NBA, the apparel brand TUNL, and a few other community organizations.

NBPA, Pelicans picking out Election Day outfits

McCollum and the Pelicans will be hitting the polling stations in style on November 5. The NBA and NBPA began working on voter registration initiatives for incoming rookies back in July 2024. An apparel collection titled ‘But Did You Vote?’ posed the most important question of all to the league's fans and players.

TUNL creative director and fashion designer Desyree Nicole collaborated with many NBPA members including Keita Bates-Diop, Kevon Looney, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Peyton Watson throughout the design process. As per the late October press release, the NBPA and TUNL were searching for solutions through art as the project came together.

“Designed to inspire action and spark conversations around voter registration and participation, the collection is rooted in the belief that real change starts with each of us,” the release stated. “This initiative reminds us that it's not enough to simply talk about the issues – we must also be part of the solution.”

Encouraging NBPA members to vote is just one step. The NBPA Foundation, the Social Change Fund, and (TUNL) will donate a combined $60,000 to the When We All Vote organization, which will host four “Party at the Polls” events. Those events will pop up in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin on Election Day.

Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote, stressed that the culture of civic duty goes beyond the court or any other day job.

“All industries, including sports and fashion, have a role to play in our democracy. It’s time to ask our teammates, ‘But Did You Vote?’ and to get in the game right now,” Lynk said. “We’re proud to partner with TUNL, the Social Change Fund, and the NBPA, including on this collection with Desyree Nicole, to make sure every eligible player and fan makes their voices heard and looks good at the ballot box.”