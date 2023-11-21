New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green gave an update on guard CJ McCollum's collapsed right lung injury

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has been dealing with a collapsed right lung for the last two weeks.

On Monday, Pelicans coach Willie Green offered an update, according to Christian Clark of NOLA News:

“They are still working it out with the doctors. They want to make sure CJ gets to the floor healthy and safely. … Once they give us his timeline, we will know more. Right now, he can work out. But it’s really in their hands.”

Essentially, the Pelicans will know more when the doctors tell them something.

A pneumothorax (collapsed lung) is described as a collapsed lung that “occurs when air leaks into the space between your lung and chest wall,” per Mayo Clinic. Depending on the severity of the issue, it could also post dangers to one's life.

“This air pushes on the outside of your lung and makes it collapse. A pneumothorax can be a complete lung collapse or a collapse of only a portion of the lung,” Mayo Clinic furthered.

“A pneumothorax can be caused by a blunt or penetrating chest injury, certain medical procedures, or damage from underlying lung disease. Or it may occur for no obvious reason. Symptoms usually include sudden chest pain and shortness of breath. On some occasions, a collapsed lung can be a life-threatening event.”

The Pelicans did note that McCollum's pneumothorax is small, so one can assume that it isn't severe. But McCollum suffered a similar injury with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021.

The Pelicans take on the Sacramento Kings in two straight games on Monday and Wednesday night.