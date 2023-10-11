The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Orlando Magic in their first matchup of the 2023-24 NBA preseason.

Forward Brandon Ingram scored 14 points in the 122-105 loss to Orlando. Five other Pelicans players, including three other starters, scored in double figures for New Orleans at the Smoothie King Center. Center Jonas Valančiūnas led the Pelicans with 11 rebounds while adding two blocks and one steal. Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. hit five of his ten field goal attempts and four of his five 3-point shots on his way to earning 18 points in the Orlando win.

“Not bad,” McCollum said when asked how he felt the offense flowed on Tuesday, via Pelicans.com. “We have been working on some stuff over the past couple of weeks with pace, spacing and getting used to guys in certain spots. I think there were parts where the guys looked great and parts where we looked sloppy with turnovers. I think we had nine turnovers in the first half.

“I like the threes we generated, I like the transition we generated and a lot of guys getting to the free throw line. Obviously, Z (Zion Williamson) got us in the bonus early. The big fella was great in the interior. BI (Brandon Ingram) hurt a lot of guys by putting pressure on the rim, which was great. There's some stuff we can still tighten up and get better at.”

The Pelicans will face the Magic once more after they take on the Houston Rockets and Atlanta Hawks in their 2023-24 preseason schedule. The Hawks defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Tuesday matchup at State Farm Arena. The Cavaliers nearly claimed victory after a step-back 3-point shot from forward Emoni Bates, but a made contested layup and free throw shot from Hawks guard Trent Forrest all but sealed the home win.

Which Pelicans players have the most to prove during the 2023-24 NBA preseason to solidify a spot in the team's rotation?

Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels, the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, played in 59 games and started in 11 for the Pelicans during the 2022-23 season. He earned averages of 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year. He averaged 29.7 minutes per game during five games he played in the 2023 NBA Summer League. The 20-year-old guard scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished two assists in the Pelicans matchup against the Magic.

“In terms of progression, we know Dyson is solid defensively,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said earlier this month, via Kyle T. Mosley of Pelicans Scoop. “Now it's about creating an offensive identity and being a solid basketball player. For us, we know he can do it. He's been good starting with summer league, but even in camp, he's been pretty solid for us.”

The Pelicans will have Ingram, McCollum, guards Jose Alvarado and Kira Lewis Jr. under contract for the 2023-24 season, according to sports salaries and contracts website Spotrac. New Orleans selected UConn guard Jordan Hawkins with the No. 14 pick in this year's NBA Draft. Hawkins, a member of the All-BIG EAST First Team in 2023, scored 10 points and hit 50% of his shots from the field in Tuesday's preseason matchup. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during the five games he played for the Pelicans in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Dyson Daniels must work on his shooting efficiency after ending his rookie season with a 41.8% field goal percentage. If he can, the Pelicans can have extra guard depth before they try to earn their first playoff spot since the 2021-22 season.