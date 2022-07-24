The New Orleans Pelicans poised a colossal challenge for the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Even without star forward Zion Williamson, their inspiring run was led by Brandon Ingram and trade deadline acquisition CJ McCollum. Three rookies were part of coach Willie Green’s rotation in Herbert Jones, Jose Alvarado, and Trey Murphy III.

With a young nucleus for New Orleans, it was brilliant for the front office not to execute any significant offseason moves. Kevin Durant is still available in the market as the Pelicans are one of the few franchises well-positioned to offer big names plus a slew of draft picks to entice the Brooklyn Nets. With that deal not gaining much traction yet, these are the moves of the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2022 NBA offseason.

Pelicans Offseason Grades

Rookie max extension of Zion Williamson (A)

Entering the NBA, Zion Williamson was one of the most talked about rookies in recent years. Injuries have continued to plague the early juncture of his career as he failed to showcase his potential at a more consistent level. Even with the injuries, there is substantial evidence that he deserves the rookie max extension and not wait for Williamson to enter restricted free agency.

There have also been previous instances wherein guys like Gordon Hayward and Deandre Ayton entered restricted free agency, and it caused friction between the organization and the player. Joining the upcoming 2022-23 campaign, Williamson will be 100% healthy and competing for an All-Star or All-NBA spot as he looks to catapult the Pelicans to even a better standing and possibly a top-six place in the Western Conference.

Drafted Dyson Daniels, E.J. Liddell (B)

E.J. Liddell was on the draft boards as a possible steal in the 2022 NBA Draft. New Orleans took a gamble at No. 41 as a potential stash, but Liddell, unfortunately, sustained an ACL injury in the NBA Summer League tourney.

With the Los Angeles Lakers pick, the Pelicans were able to select Australian guard Dyson Daniels at No. 8. He played in the G-League Ignite squad last year, wherein he had decent numbers of 11.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, and 4.4 APG. From the numbers, it is a massive boost that he is a 6’8″ guard who uses his size tremendously as he could be versatile on both ends of the floor. As an impressive defender and unselfish passer, Daniels will be a considerable upgrade from Devonte’ Graham, and he could even play alongside CJ McCollum in some instances.

With the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers coming in with a vengeance, the New Orleans Pelicans must also be in that category. It will be unlikely for them to finish at the 9th seed again in the West if they can add Kevin Durant to their roster. The circulating rumors have quieted down the past weeks, but New Orleans will always be a team with the assets that will entice the Nets.