Pelicans get brutal Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum blow for Friday’s clash vs Hornets

The New Orleans Pelicans have been the clear beneficiary of the C.J. McCollum trade. The former Portland Trail Blazer has come into his own in New Orleans, getting more opportunities to show off his skill as a passer while also being the primary scorer alongside Brandon Ingram. Unfortunately, the Pelicans will be forced to turn to some different options for Friday’s clash against the Charlotte Hornets. John DeShazier reports both McCollum and Ingram will be sidelined against Charlotte.

CJ McCollum out due to health and safety protocols. Brandon Ingram out due to hamstring strain.

Not exactly optimal, but no time for feeling sorry. Games won’t stop, gotta roll on. — John DeShazier (@JohnDeShazier) March 10, 2022

McCollum was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which will prevent him from suiting up on Friday. It’s unclear how long he’ll be forced to miss before he’s cleared to return. As for Ingram, the star forward has a hamstring strain, which will keep him from taking the court, too.

The former No. 2 overall pick has missed the Pelicans’ past two games while dealing with the injury, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to suit up. After Friday’s game, the duo’s next chance to return to action would come Sunday when the Pels host the Houston Rockets. The team rounds out their current homestand with a clash against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, March 15, at which point hopefully both players will be back.

Since joining the Pelicans, McCollum has averaged 27.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game across 12 appearances. He’s averaging 35.7 minutes per game for his new team and has been playing some of the best basketball we’ve ever seen from the 30-year-old. The Pels will surely miss his presence offensively when they host the Hornets on Friday, especially considering Ingram will also be sidelined for the clash.