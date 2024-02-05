Pelicans defensive ace Herb Jones gave a personal injury update and added a few Raptors scouting report notes during media availability Monday.

The New Orleans Pelicans have spent a long time away from home and may be without one key contributor when the Toronto Raptors come to the Crescent City. Herb Jones is listed as questionable on New Orleans injury report

However, Jones was active during Sunday’s practice and Monday’s morning shootaround. The Alabama alum gave a personal injury update and added in a scouting report notes after practice.

“I'll see when I get down to the arena,” Jones shared. “I mean, I feel good after shootaround so once I get to the arena, we will see how I'm feeling.”

Jones (right adductor tightness), Zion Williamson (left foot bone contusion), and Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle soreness) were listed on the injury report as questionable Sunday. Nance Jr. let it be known on social media that his ankle was feeling fine.

Toronto is going to have a tough time matching the Pelicans talent, energy, and depth. The Raptors played a double-overtime thriller in Oklahoma City on Sunday and will be without RJ Barrett. Still, new coach Darko Rajakovic's Raptors can be dangerous in spurts.

Toronto is starting a franchise rebuild but they still run out in transition with purpose. They are the best fast-break team in the NBA when it comes to getting and-one whistles and third overall in effective field goal percentage early in the shot clock. The Raptors are also a top-ten transition team in scoring frequency, shots made and points.

Jones leads the defense

The Pelicans are currently eighth in defensive efficiency (113.0) and sixth-best in fast-break points allowed. Jones, a perennial NBA first-team All-Defense candidate, says that stopping Toronto comes down to effort more than tactics or gameplan strategy.

“It’s just about effort. It’s a choice if guys want to sprint back or not,” explained Jones. “Nine times out of 10, our guys are sprinting back and trying to help each other defensively. I think that’s why I guess we are ranked so high in that aspect…It's a point of emphasis each game to keep teams out of transition.”

The Pelicans are also emphasizing beating the team they are supposed to beat. New Orleans six games before the All-Star break but only one matchup against a team ahead of them in the standings. Taking care of Toronto early would be a good sign the Pelicans are contenders this season.